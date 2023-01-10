The Party leader was reported that Thai Nguyen recorded economic growth of 8.59% in 2022, higher than the national average.

The local per capita income reached 107 million VND (or 4,560 USD), 12 million VND higher than that of 2021.

The Party chief recognized these achievements, and asked the province to fully tap its potential to create new and stronger changes in socio-economic development.

He said Thai Nguyen should pay more attention to improve planning, and increase regional connectivity, to make it become a modern industrialized locality.

He asked local authorities to ensure a warm Tet for beneficiaries, poor households, and low-income workers.

As a magnet for foreign investment in the North, Thai Nguyen should exert more efforts to prevent all kinds of crimes, to ensure a safe and convenient environment for investment attraction, he said.

Earlier the same day, the Party leader visited and presented Tet gifts to the family of veteran Nguyen Trung Luu in Pho Yen city, and visited Hao Dat tea cooperative in Thai Nguyen city./.

