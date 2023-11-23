Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vice President meets with Denmark’s Crown Prince Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has a meeting with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in Copenhagen on November 22 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

Politics Azerbaijan prioritises relations with Vietnam: party official Azerbaijan highly values and prioritises its relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a crucial partner in Asia-Pacific, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov has said.

Politics Front leader extends congratulations to Cambodia’s newly-elected SFDCM chair President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An.