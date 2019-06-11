At the working session with CPRF President Gennady Zyuganov (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Van Binh has said Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong considers developing ties with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) a top priority of the CPV.



During a working session with CPRF President Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on June 10, Binh, who is also head of the CPV Central Committee’s Economic Commission, congratulated Russia on successfully holding editions of the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum, affirming that Vietnam is always ready to attend the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum.



He wished that ties between the two nations and communist parties would further grow, and the CPRF would have increasingly higher stature in Russian political life.



Zyuganov, for his part, said during his previous meeting with Party chief Trong, he talked about several cooperation orientations, including joint projects.



He suggested working closely together to remove difficulties as well as seeking mechanisms to promote transactions using domestic currency.



The same day, Binh met representatives from the Vietnamese Business Association and visited the Vietnam – Moscow multifunctional complex (Incentra).



The Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese part and parcel of the nation.



Speaking highly of the role of the Vietnamese firms in Russia in bolstering bilateral economic links, Binh said Incentra model is a proof of the Vietnamese State’s support for the private economic sector.



He asked the embassies, ministries and agencies to promptly deal with difficulties met by enterprises and introduce feasible projects at home, and suggested that the Vietnamese Business Association should work to attract more Russian investment in Vietnam.



During a working session with AZOV seaport company, Binh lauded its investment in a project in the northern port city of Hai Phong, committing that Vietnam is striving to clear obstacles for Russian companies and AZOV in particular to do business in Vietnam.



At a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, he also proposed tapping Russia’s strengths in digital economy and high technology to step up economic growth.-VNA