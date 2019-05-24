Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 11.27 million people travelled by air through Vietnam’s northern airports in the first four months of 2019, an increase of 10.54 percent year-on-year, said the Northern Airports Authority.



Nearly 73,960 flights departed or arrived at airports in the period, with the on-time performance index standing at 78.57 percent.



Meanwhile, about 6,150 flights were delayed and 155 others were cancelled.



From March 19 to April 18 this year, five domestic airlines reported 4,232 delayed or cancelled flights nationwide, accounting for 15.9 percent of the total.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) together operated a total of 26,553 flights in the period.



A total 68 foreign airlines from 25 countries and territories across the five continents operate regular international flights to Vietnam. They, together with three Vietnamese airlines – Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific – offer 130 regular international routes and charter flights.



On the domestic market, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Airlines’ affiliate Vasco are running 48 routes connecting Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City with 18 smaller airports. –VNA