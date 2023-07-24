Society Publishing houses work hard to introduce Vietnamese books abroad Not only buying copyrights, and translating many famous foreign works to serve the diverse demand of domestic readers, recently, a number of publishers in Ho Chi Minh City have sought to bring Vietnamese books to the world.

Society Vietnam leaving no one behind Despite facing numerous difficulties, the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam have exerted every effort to fulfil the commitment of “No one is left behind” and build a peaceful, prosperous, and happy country.

Society Consulate General in Lao city shows gratitude to invalids, martyrs The Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city in Champasak province of Laos, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the province, organised activities on July 20-21 to show gratitude for families of invalids, martyrs and those who rendered service to the revolution.