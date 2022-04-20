Society SEA Games 31: Pharmacity donates 11,000 test kits As many as 11,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by Pharmacity to serve the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were handed over to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi at a ceremony on April 19.

Society Vietnam - Nepal friendship association established A congress to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA) took place in Hanoi on April 19.

Society NA Chairman, Indian lower house speaker witness launch of new Vietnam-India air routes National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla attended a ceremony on April 19 in Hanoi to launch Vietjet Air's new direct air routes between Vietnam and India, which marked the return and expansion of its network in the 1.4-billion-strong market.

Society National high school graduation exam set for July 6-8: Ministry This year's high school graduation exam is set to take place on July 6, 7 and 8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.