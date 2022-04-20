Peacekeeping officers present souvenirs to Vietnam Women's Museum
The Vietnam Women's Museum in Hanoi held a ceremony to receive materials and objects donated by female officers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 20.
Jointly hosted by the VDPO, the “Trai tim nguoi linh” (Soldier’s Heart) club, and the Vietnam Women's Museum with the theme “Hearts For Peace”, the event spotlighted memorable and touching memories of Vietnamese officers and soldiers during the time they joined the UN peacekeeping missions.
The programme is also part of activities to mark the 47th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2022).
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Women's Museum has received 77 documents and artifacts, including 56 items, one video clip and 25 photos from five female soldiers who participated in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central Africa, which are closely associated with memories and personal stories about their tireless efforts during their duty.
The donations are personal items, work documents, commemorative gifts from family members, and souvenirs given by people at areas where the peacekeepers worked.
During the event, female "blue beret" soldiers also shared their memorable memories when they performed international tasks in the two African countries./.