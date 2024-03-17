About 1,500 people take part in the Earht Hour 2024 Campaign Run on March 16 in Hanoi. (Photos: of organisers)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hanoi.

Within the framework of the national programme on economical and efficient use of energy in the period 2019-2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched an event for all people to save electricity, Earth Hour 2024.

According to the organisers, as a mass sport that connecting huge number of people, running would that was to call, motivate and encourage the participation of state agencies, organisations, enterprises and people to practice saving electricity regularly throughout 365 days of the year, making saving electricity a habit anytime, anywhere.

At the same time, runners could exchange and learn about benefit of sport training and active lifestyle; and contributes to improving health, physical, cultural and spiritual of the community.

The Earth Hour was first held in 2009. After 15 years, the event has increasingly attracted the participation and response of people from all walks of life.

People showed positive change in their awareness of saving and preserving energy, protecting the environment and responding to climate change. All are to contribute to the national sustainable development, towards Vietnam's net-zero emissions goal by 2050./.