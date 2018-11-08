Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Ministry of Transport (MoT) for pooling social resources in public-private partnership (PPP) projects, including those under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.



During a meeting of permanent government members in Hanoi on November 8, PM Phuc said the MoT had actively reviewed BOT projects, focusing on locations of toll collection stations, and more precisely their costs and efficiency.



He hailed the MoT’s efforts in dealing with complicated security and order issues at several BOT stations, and the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV)’s auditing work in removing unreasonable fees.



Highlighting the need to address shortcomings in BOT projects, the PM requested that they ensure the interests of the State, investors, and the people; thoroughly respond to suggestions from businesses and individuals regarding BOT transportation projects; and guarantee security and order at BOT stations.



Regarding electronic toll collection, he asked the MoT to strictly adhere to his directions and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the issue.



The MoT is currently managing 63 BOT projects. Last year, it canceled investment in 13 projects which were being studied or received approval.



Since 2014, the ministry has partnered with the SAV, the Government Inspectorate, and inspectors from ministries and agencies to audit all PPP projects.



As many as 48 conclusions on 50 projects and 61 audit reports on 55 projects have been issued, based on which agencies were asked to update, review, and check the legitimacy of construction costs during the budget estimate assessment.



The ministry, localities, and BOT investors have agreed to reduce fees for vehicles at stations with feasible financial plans and those with various shortcomings.



The portal regarding BOT projects www.ppp.mt.gov.vn has been launched.



Up to 25 electronic tolling stations have been set up so far, which are expected to be available in all BOT projects by 2019.–VNA