Business Pork price pushes up November CPI The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of November increased by 0.96 percent compared to last month, the highest growth for November’s CPI in the last nine years.

Business HCM City attracts estimated 8 billion USD of FDI in 2019 Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2019 is estimated to reach 8 billion USD, equivalent to 101 percent of the figure recorded last year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.