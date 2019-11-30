Petrol price adjusted up in latest review
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol were adjusted up as from 3pm on November 30 under a joint decision of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
Specifically, the price of E5 RON92 was adjusted up 312 VND to 19,819 VND (0.86 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III also increased by 283 VND to 21,079 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S was adjusted up 25 VND per litre and that of kerosene down 6 VND per litre, capped at 15,988 VND and 14,962 VND per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,188 VND per kilogramme, down 754 VND per kg./.