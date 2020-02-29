Business Vietnam posts trade deficit of 176 million USD in two months Vietnam reported an estimated trade deficit of 176 million USD in the first two months of the year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO). ​

Business State Audit Office, GIZ boost cooperation A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc held a working session with leaders of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the German city of Bonn on February 28.

Business February CPI falls by 0.17 percent The February consumer price index (CPI) slipped 0.17 percent from the previous month due to falling demand for goods after Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, falling petrol prices, and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).