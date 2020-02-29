Petrol prices continue falling in latest review
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol were reduced as from 3pm on February 29 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, making it the fourth consecutive reduction since the beginning of 2020.
Specifically, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 was down by 157 VND to 18,346 VND (0.79 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III also fell by 253 VND to 19,127 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were 14,785 VND per litre and 13,676 VND per litre, down 390 VND and 278 VND per litre, respectively.
Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,754 VND per kilogramme, down 102 VND per kilogramme.
The Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
The decreases in fuel prices are expected to contribute to reducing difficulties facing people and businesses in the context of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)./.