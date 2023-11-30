Petro l prices increase on November 30 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 30 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose 109 VND to 21,799 VND (0.9 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III reduced by 34 VND to 22,900 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil were adjusted to 20,196 VND per litre, down 87 VND per litre; those of kerosene and mazut increased to 21,116 VND per litre and 15,729 VND per kilogramme, up 172 VND and 91 VND, and respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.