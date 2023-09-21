Petrol prices revised up in latest adjustment
The retail price of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on September 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The retail price of petrol rises in the latest adjustment on September 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The retail price of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on September 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 went up 726 VND to 24,197 VND (1 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised by 877 VND to no more than 25,748 VND.
Diesel oil, kerosene have been sold at the maximum levels of 23,594 VND and 23,816 VND, up 539 VND and 628 VND, respectively.
Meanwhile, the ceiling price of mazut 180CST 3.5S increased 143 VND to 17,847 VND per kilogramme.
With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.
From the outset of this year, petrol prices have been revised up 16 times and down seven, and kept unchanged four./.