Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 said the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) needs to remain a role model in expanding markets, optimising opportunities, connecting investment, and reviving growth, among other matters.Addressing a meeting held by PetroVietnam in Hanoi, PM Phuc tasked the group with building a pure and strong Party organisation and developing its staff.PetroVietnam has the conditions necessary to create strong brands, he stressed, asking it to handle five of 12 sluggish projects and eliminate those performing poorly.A review of the operational model of certain member companies is urgently needed so as to avoid overlaps within the group, he said.The government leader also suggested stepping up scientific and technological research and application, utilising new-generation free trade agreements, and boosting cooperation with Russia and other partners.At the meeting, PM Phuc applauded PetroVietnam’s special contributions to the country’s achievements, affirming that the Party and State have always paid due regard to the group over the years.