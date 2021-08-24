Business Boeing opens first office in Vietnam US plane maker Boeing has announced that it opened its first office in Vietnam, along with another in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a view to expanding the company’s presence in Southeast Asia.

Business Vietnam’s farm produce exports to Australia surge Vietnam earned 46.5 million USD and 13.2 million USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, and rice to Australia in the seven months of this year, up over 45 percent and 37 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Business Kien Giang enjoys 8.6 percent rise in export revenue Kien Giang enjoyed year-on-year rise of 8.6 percent in export revenue in the first eight months of 2021 to nearly 510 million USD despite a drop of 13.15 percent in August to about 64 million USD, according to the Mekong Delta province’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business More Japanese consumers prefer Vietnamese cashew nuts More Japanese consumers prefer Vietnamese cashew nuts, reflected through an expansion of the market share of the product in the country’s total import value.