World Malaysia’s auto sales forecast to drop 28 percent in 2020 The closures of factories and sales outlets during the Movement Control Order (MCO) will result in an estimated 28 percent drop in new vehicles sales this year.

World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP projection to minus 6 pct The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down its economic projection for Thailand to minus 6 percent from the previous minus 5 percent amid a highly uncertain global economy.

World Singapore announces appointments to Council of Presidential Advisers Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on June 2 appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

World Cambodia’s garment, footwear sectors propose EU postpone EBA withdrawal The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC), the Cambodia Footwear Association (CFA) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham) on June 2 requested the European Commission to postpone its withdrawal of the ‘Everything But Arms’ (EBA) preferential trade scheme for 12 months so that the apparel, footwear and travel goods sectors recover.