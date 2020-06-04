Philippines adopts new anti-terrorism bill
Philippine lawmakers on June 3 approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007.
Voting by 173-31 in favour, the House of Representatives passed the proposed law that expands the definition of terrorism and bolsters police powers of surveillance, arrest and detention.
The proposed law authorises the government to wiretap suspects, arrest them without warrants and hold them without charge for 14 days, among other provisions.
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign a consolidated version of the Bill and a similar measure earlier approved by the Senate as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020./.