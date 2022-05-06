Philippines beat Timor Leste 4-0 in SEA Games 31 opener
The Philippines defeated Timor Leste 4-0 in the first match of Group A in the men’s football at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern province of Phu Tho on May 6.
Thousands of spectators attended the match at Viet Tri Stadium, which is set to host 10 games, including those of the hosts Vietnam, from May 6-21.
Defender Christian Rontini gave the Philippines the lead in the 21st minute.
The Philippines were then able to capitalise on errors by the Timor Leste defensive line to secure a 4-0 victory.
On May 8, Timor Leste will face Myanmar, while the Philippines will play Vietnam.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.