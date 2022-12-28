Philippines: Floods kill at least 25
At least 25 people have been killed by recent floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council (NDRRMC).
Rescuers evacuate people from flooded areas in Ozamiz city, Philippines on December 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - At least 25 people have been killed by recent floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council (NDRRMC).
Meanwhile, nine people have been injured and at least 26 remain unaccounted for.
Diego Agustin Mariano from the NDRRMC said rescue teams in all nine provinces are making efforts to carry out search and rescue for victims.
The country is also preparing to deal with new rains as a low pressure area, detected about 600 km east of Mindanao island in the south on December 27, is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression. This area will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the central Philippines and northern Mindanao, with the possibility of flooding and landslides.
Lying in the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, the Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change./.