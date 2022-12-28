World Russian expert positive on Vietnam's economy As the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and the world is facing many challenges such as inflation, energy crisis, and geopolitical competition, the Vietnamese economy has grown well and higher than its peers in Southeast Asia, said Professor Vladimir Mazyrin, leader of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia.

World Thailand’s exports continue to drop in November 2022 Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce on December 27 announced that the country’s exports in November dropped for a second straight month and worse than expected due to a global slowdown and China’s lockdown measures.

World UN, WHO leaders send messages on Int’l Day of Epidemic Preparedness On the occasion of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (December 27), designated by the United Nations (UN) following Vietnam’s initiative, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a message calling on all countries to stand with the largest global organisation’s efforts to ensure the world is equipped and ready to take on the health challenges to come.