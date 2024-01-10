World Indonesia boosts railway, aviation cooperation with RoK, China Indonesia is negotiating with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China to boost cooperation in transport infrastructure that facilitates economic development, said Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

World Thailand to equip senior citizens with digital knowledge Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is planning to collaborate with partners to enhance digital literacy for senior citizens nationwide, aiming to help them avoid falling into online scams.

World ASEAN Connectivity Forum highlights digital integration efforts The ASEAN-Korea Centre hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on digital connectivity in Seoul on January 9, bringing together crowds of experts and scholars from governments and the private sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN member nations, as the two sides are implementing the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

World Laos recommends people keep getting COVID-19 vaccination The Lao health authority has recently recommended people continue to vaccinate against COVID-19, especially those in high-risk groups.