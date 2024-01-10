Philippines, Indonesia step up bilateral ties
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on January 10 held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo who is on a three-day official visit to the Philippines.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on January 10 held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo who is on a three-day official visit to the Philippines.
At a press meeting right after the talks, the two leaders said they had discussed measures to enhance the bilateral relations, particularly in the area of economy.
Widodo laid stress on the market opening to promote trade, adding that Indonesia wants to receive the Philippines’ support related to special safeguard measures on Indonesian coffee products.
They also had an open and practical discussion on regional issues of mutual concerns. The Philippine President highlighted the significance of strengthening cooperation among ASEAN member states.
During Widodo’s visit to the Philippines, the two nations signed cooperation deals on energy and business connectivity amidst the scarcity of fuels such as coal and liquefied petroleum gas. They also agreed to consolidate their defence ties as well as continue implementing the existing border cooperation agreements./.