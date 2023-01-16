Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the country’s government agencies to step up the fight against “rampant smuggling” in the country (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the country’s government agencies to step up the fight against “rampant smuggling” in the country, the presidential communications office (PCO) announced on January 15.

In a statement, the PCO said Marcos wants reform in the bureaucracy to curb smuggling, lower logistics costs, and ensure ease of doing business as his administration works to prop up investments and business activity in the country.

During a recent meeting, Marcos said that government agencies must do something particularly to address rampant smuggling.

He noted the country’s functional systems have proven quite ineffective and it’s necessary to introduce more suitable adjustments.

The leader also said issues on the ease of doing business and the inefficiency of the country’s airports and seaports are the major complaints that he is receiving from the business sector.

Marcos urged concerned agencies to be more innovative, stressing the government has to delineate functions or establish new agencies if necessary./.