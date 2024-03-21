Hornbills (Buceros bicornis) (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Binh has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.



Accordingly, the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre handed over two hornbills (Buceros bicornis), three pig-tailed macaques, one golden monkey, four civets, and one large Indian civet to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.



The wild animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species stipulated in the Government's Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP on the management of endangered forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).



The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development has prepared adequate conditions in terms of infrastructure and specialised personnel to continue caring for, nurturing, and rehabilitating the wild behaviors of these animals before releasing them back into the natural environment.



Previously, the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development also received two hornbills./.