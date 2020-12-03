At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) - A photo exhibition commemorating the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties (December 2) is underway at the National Library José Martí in Havana, Cuba.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cuba’s Vice Minister for Culture Fernando Leon Jacomino highlighted the historic milestones of the two countries’ ties, particularly the visit by Fidel Castro to Vietnam in September 1973.

Despite the danger, he was the first and only foreign Head of State to pay a visit to a newly liberated area in the central province of Quang Tri. The visit was a symbol of the special sentiment between the two nations, Jacomino noted.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung spoke highly of the holding of the event, especially in a public place named after José Martí, a hero of Cuba and one of the first to nurture the empathy and mutual understanding between Cuba and Vietnam.

On showcase are 60 photos provided by the Vietnam News Agency and Cuba’s State news agency Prensa Latina.

The exhibition will run until December 9./.