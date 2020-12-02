Politics Infographic 63 secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure From September 20 to October 28, the municipal and provincial Party Congresses nationwide wrapped up with 63 secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees being elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Infographic Trade value between Vietnam and USA During 25 years of practicing Vietnam-US diplomatic relations (July 12, 1995 - July 12, 2020), trade between the two countries has been continually increasing.