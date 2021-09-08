Photo exhibition shows off Vietnam’s eternal attraction in Mexico
A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam – Eternal Attraction” is being held on the avenue of Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City of Mexico to promote the beauty of Vietnamese people and natural landscapes.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The event was jointly kicked off by the city's administration and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico on September 7 and is scheduled to run until the end of this month.
In his remarks at the opening ceremony which saw the presence of Mexico City’s leaders, foreign diplomat corps and local audiences, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam said he hoped the exhibition will bring Vietnam closer to Mexicans and strengthen the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.
A total of 30 photos on display, to some extent, reflect the beauty of nature and people’s daily life in Vietnam and the country’s achievements during the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period, and promote it as a friendly nation, he said.
Vanessa Bohórquez Lopez, Mexico City Culture Minister, for her part said through the exhibition, local people will get a glimpse of the charm of the Vietnamese nature, friendly people, and traditional cuisine.
The event also marks the 46th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (May 19, 1975 – 2021) and Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2021), she added.
The event forms part of the “Paseo de las Culturas Amigas” (A Walk of Friendly Cultures), an initiative launched by the city's administration in 2019 to promote foreign cultures from all over the world among Mexicans. Vietnam was the first country selected to join the initiative./.