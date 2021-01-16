Known as “Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc is the largest island in Vietnam and also the largest of the 22 making up the group of Phu Quoc islands.

Located 120 km from Rach Gia city and 45 km from Ha Tien city, Phu Quoc district boasts a long coastline with many pristine beaches. Promising fishing grounds and deep-sea waters have potential for developing the fishing industry and seaports.

A master plan to build Phu Quoc by 2020 was approved under Prime Ministerial Decision No 1197 in 2005 to effectively exploit its potential. After 15 years of construction and development, Phu Quoc district has posted high and stable economic growth. It is now home to 320 projects with total registered capital of more than 14.7 billion USD.

It has become a popular destination for foreign and domestic tourists.

Phu Quoc district was recognised by the Prime Minister as a Grade II city in 2014.

In 2006, the Kien Giang coastal and marine biosphere reserve, which includes Phu Quoc district, was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve.

In December 2020, the National Assembly Standing Committee passed a resolution establishing Phu Quoc city from March 1, becoming the first island city in Vietnam.

Phu Quoc city will have a population of over 179,000 people, with nine commune-level administrative units, including the two wards of Dương Đông and An Thới and seven communes.

It will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 focuses on building a city to quickly meet the basic criteria of a Grade 1 urban area. In the second phase, Phu Quoc city will be developed into a regional integrated centre.

By 2025, it strives to achieve total fishery output of 201,000 tons per year, with State budget revenue increasing 11.7% each year on average. It also aims to welcome 10 million tourists, up 15% per year, 4 million of which will be foreigners. The rate of poor households is to be under 1%.

Phu Quoc city is developing a strategy to maintain sovereignty over seas and islands, developing its economy in close association with ensuring Vietnam’s security and defence and territorial integrity./.

