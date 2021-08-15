Phuc Trach pomelos are grown on an area of 2,700 ha in 21 communes and towns in Ha Tinh province. There are 159 cooperative groups growing the fruit that have been recognised as meeting Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices standards.

Promoting the locality’s fruit on e-commerce platforms has become an effective way to bolster consumption, so the province has boosted efforts to bring more local agricultural products to consumers via online channels.

Phuc Trach pomelos are known for their juicy, crispy sacs and sweet and sour taste.

To be sold on e-commerce platforms, fruit must meet Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices as well as other standards./.

VNA