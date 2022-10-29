Society Enjoying persimmon season on Moc Chau Plateau With beautiful natural scenery and a fresh, cool climate, Moc Chau Plateau in Son La province is a popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists alike. Visitors arriving in late autumn and early winter have the opportunity to experience wonderful days in a fantastic setting, especially in orchards laden with persimmon ready to be harvested.

Society PM highlights Government’s response to mass resignations among public sector workers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the moves taken by the Government in response to a recent wave of resignations among public sector workers.