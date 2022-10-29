Plans for Lunar New Year holiday submitted to PM for approval
Options for the amount of days at the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival have been submitted to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for approval, said the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Representative from Long An province's labour union presents gifts to workers before the Lunar New Year 2022 at the Thuan Dao Industrial Zone in Ben Luc district. (Photo: VNA)
The options were reached after consideration and taking opinions from 14 ministries and sectors.
Under the two options, workers can be absent from work to enjoy the holidays for either seven or nine days depending on the decision.
Eleven out of 14 ministries and sectors, including the MoLISA, chose the first option, absent for seven days. Two others chose being absent for nine days.
One other department proposed an eight-day holidays.
In the first option, workers will be absent from January 20, 2023 to January 26, 2023. The MoLISA believes that the holiday should be not too long, but workers still have enough time to travel and prepare for Tet.
In the second option, workers will be absent from January 21, 2023 to January 29, 2023. The MoLISA assessed that the holidays can create pressure on the transport system as January 21 falls on the last day of the lunar year.
As for workers at non-State sector, the MoLISA proposed enterprise leaders to consider the holidays based on their real situation, and inform their employees at least 30 days before the holidays.
As for the New Year Eve’s holiday at the beginning of 2023, workers will have Saturday (December 31), Sunday (January 1) and Monday (January 2) off, said the MoLISA./.