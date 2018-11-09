Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed in principle the granting of an air transportation business licence to Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed in principle the granting of an air transportation business licence to Bamboo Airways of Viet Bamboo Airlines Company, owned by property developer FLC Group.The decision was made at a meeting of permanent Government members on November 8, according to Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.The PM assigned the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to consider, assess and grant the licence to the airline, he said, adding that the ministry collected opinions from 10 ministries and agencies on the licensing of the carrier and received their consensus.Earlier, the MoT submitted a document asking the PM to consider the licencing of Bamboo Airways as it received an application from the company which met requirements of capital, ensured the availability of aircraft, the organisational structure, business plans and product development strategy.The ministry also highly valued the orientation of the airline in developing routes serving tourism development by connecting areas in the country as well as with big cities and other countries in the region.The MoT said the target would create new products and markets, enhancing competitiveness in the aviation market while providing more choice to customers. In addition, it would be suitable for the aviation planning approved by the PM.Bamboo Airways received a decision to approve the investment policy in principle from the Government back in July. But now the decision has been made officially.“With the Government’s approval, all final stages of the airline’s first flight scheduled for the end of the fourth quarter this year are completed,” said Dang Tat Thang, Bamboo Airways General Director.The first Airbus A319, A320 aircraft are being completed by Bamboo Airways in Turkey and the Philippines, ready to be available in Vietnam. Test flight also showed that the planes fully met technical specifications, ready to go into operation.It was expected that Bamboo Airways would bring some 20 aircraft this year and 20-30 in 2019 to serve its operation plan. The new planes from its 8.8 billion USD contract signed with Airbus and Boeing would be delivered in 2020.The company planned to exploit around 100 routes connecting all big cities and famous tourism destinations in Vietnam and the world. The first domestic flights would be Hanoi-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, HCM City-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-HCM City, HCM City-Van Don with an aim to reduce pressure for aviation infrastructure in big cities while enhancing regional connection to improve Vietnam’s tourism image in the world.-VNA