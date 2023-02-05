Politics Multilateral diplomacy hoped to help Vietnam become modern industrial country by 2045 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has highlighted the role of multilateral diplomacy in realising the dream of building Vietnam into a modern industrial country by 2045 in his recent article published on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics FM meets Cambodian, Philippine, Malaysian counterparts Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son met with his Cambodian, Philippine and Malaysian counterparts on February 3 on the sidelines of the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting (ACC-32) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s consensus on important decisions The Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, has actively contributed ideas to creating ASEAN's consensus on many important decisions such as measures to improve the group's institution effectiveness, implement the five-point consensus on the Myanmar issue, and support Timor Leste.

Politics Vietnam to help Timor Leste soon become official member of ASEAN: FM Vietnam will work with other ASEAN member states to discuss, agree on processes, procedures and necessary measures to support Timor Leste to become an official member of the group soon, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.