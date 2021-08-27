Health Over 16,000 experts, medical workers sent to southern region: Health Minister More than 16,000 experts and medical workers have been deployed by the Ministry of Health to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Medical bags support COVID-19 patients treated at home in HCM City The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physicians Association have jointly launched a programme called “ATM - Medical bags” to support COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home in the city which has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Additional 12,663 COVID-19 cases logged on August 29 Vietnam recorded 12,663 COVID-19 infections, including 12,619 domestic and 44 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 29, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Vietnam logs additional 12,103 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded an additional 12,103 COVID-19 infections, including 12,097 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 28, the Ministry of Health announced.