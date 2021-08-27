PM asks Binh Duong to quickly conduct COVID-19 testing for residents
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 27 asked the southern province of Binh Duong, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, to quickly conduct testing for all local residents to early detect infection cases.
PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)
PM Chinh, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, visited and had a working session with the province’s leading officials to discuss pandemic prevention and control measures in the locality.
Asking Binh Duong to consider each ward, commune and factory as a fortress, and each person as a soldier in this combat, the Government leader requested the province to strive to put the pandemic under control from September 15.
He also required the Ministry of Health to continue prioritizing vaccines against COVID-19 for the province.
The provincial People’s Committee proposed the Government and the Ministry of Health to continue allocating vaccines to inject 2 million people living in high-risk areas and providing drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.
Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh pledged that Binh Duong will continue to give the top priority to mobilising all resources for pandemic prevention and control, and implement response plans for a scenario when the number of infections reaches 150,000.
He also proposed the Ministry of Health and other localities to continue sending medical workers to assist the province as many medics of other localities will finish their support in the coming time and the province is also lacking medical personnel for 100 mobile medical stations.
Binh Duong is home to 2.5 million people. It has to date recorded over 86,000 COVID-19 cases, of whom 9,715 are being quarantined at home. As of August 26, the province had administered 801,601 vaccine doses.
To date, over 2.1 million local people have received support with the total funding of 1.12 trillion VND (49 million USD). The provincial People's Committee is proposing the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance to consider a plan to support local budget spending of 7.65 trillion VND./.
