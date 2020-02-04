PM asks diplomats to promote economic cooperation
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 4 for 16 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices who are going to take up missions abroad.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) in a group photo with 16 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies who are going to take up missions abroad. (Photo: VNA)
The PM said representative offices abroad have an important role in promoting cooperation activities in politics, diplomacy, economy, culture and tourism.
Therefore, besides intensifying political and diplomatic collaboration, heads of representative offices abroad must pay special attention to promoting economic and trade cooperation, he said.
PM Phuc asked the diplomats to give recommendations to the Party, State and relevant agencies about issues related to boosting production, export and trade exchanges.
The PM also noted the need to help overseas Vietnamese keep the traditional culture and promote the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language.
For their part, the ambassadors and heads of overseas representative offices pledged to do their utmost to step up multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and other countries./.