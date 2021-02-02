PM asks for greater effort to ensure a warm Tet for all
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, sectors, and localities to focus on providing a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to all while implementing measures to prevent and control COVID-19 at the same time.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the cabinet meeting for January (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the regular cabinet meeting for January, the Government leader said the Government has worked hard to fight the pandemic and remove obstacles facing business to promote growth.
The macro-economy has been kept stable thanks to its efforts, while good signs have been seen in budget collections and the stock market, market confidence has been rising, and social welfare has been ensured.
He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to quickly build a plan of action to realise the resolution released at the 13th National Party Congress and submit it to the National Assembly.
The PM stressed the need to continue extinguishing COVID-19 while avoiding panic, and continuing to implement the “twin” targets. The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health should design specific plans to give timely direction to localities.
Along with pandemic prevention and control, it is necessary to boost economic growth in the first half of this year, he stressed.
The PM assigned the MPI to continue gathering ideas to complete economic scenarios and solutions, while regularly reviewing the implementation of the task. The MPI and the Ministry of Finance should continue to allocate resources to conduct suitable measures to remove difficulties and support businesses.
He also stressed the need for the comprehensive implementation of measures to develop the market and promote consumption, along with giving assistance to enterprises to seize the opportunities presented by free trade agreements. Special attention should also be given to boosting the private sector and cutting business costs.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told the meeting that stronger measures should be applied to deal with the development of COVID-19 as it is spreading quickly.
He reported that the ministry has requested all people wear facemasks as a compulsory preventive measure.
Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said the ministry has worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure the sufficient supply of farm produce and food while tightening market management to protect stability during the Tet holiday./.