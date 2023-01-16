Deputy PMs Tran Luu Quang , Le Minh Khai and Tran Hong Ha (from left to right) (Photo: viettimes.vn) Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a



Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has been tasked with monitoring and directing economic-related fields, including planning; finance-price; monetary-banking; capital market and stock market; financial investment sources; State reserve; macroeconomic forecast and management policy; state budget expenditure; salary and social insurance policy; re-organisation of state-owned enterprises; and anti-corruption.

During the absence of Deputy PM Le Van Thanh, Khai will be responsible for directing the settlement of issues related to trade, import-export, reserve and supply of petrol and oil, and logistics services; economic and industrial, and export processing zones.



Meanwhile, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha will be in charge of monitoring and directing issues related to education-training, vocational training; science and technology; labour, employment and social issues; information and communication; culture; travel; sports; health, population, family and children.



Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang was assigned to oversee the building of institutions and rule-of-law socialist State; judicial reform; diplomacy and foreign relations; official development assistance (ODA) and mobilisation of concessional loan; international integration; negotiation and implementation of bilateral and multilateral international commitments; foreign direct investment (FDI); Vietnam's relations with international and regional organisations; and issues related to border and East Sea, among others.



He will also direct work related to agriculture and rural development, flood and storm control, and search and rescue during Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh’s absence./.

