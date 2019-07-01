Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan on July 1 to launch budget carrier Vietjet’s new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tokyo (Narita), and the central city of Da Nang with Tokyo (Haneda).



The event saw the presence of Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, and Minister of State for Regional Revitalisation Satsuki Katayama.



On the occasion, Vietjet received a certificate recognising it as a member of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), making it the only low-cost carrier globally to ever join Keidanren.



Keidanren now groups leading Japanese companies, industrial associations, regional economic organisations and special members.



Speaking at the event, PM Phuc congratulated Vietjet on launching new air routes and becoming a member of Keidanren - Japan’s most comprehensive economic organisation.



While stressing the significant of the routes to connecting the two economies, he said each business should have its own responsibility for promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, especially in trade, investment, and tourism.



He said over 330,000 Vietnamese people in Japan now and the growing travelling demand of the two countries’ people open up opportunities for airlines.



The leader expressed his belief that with a fleet of over 80 existing aircraft and 20 ones to be delivered, Vietjet will become a strong airline in the region.



Apart from current Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Osaka, and Hanoi – Tokyo (Narita) routes, Vietjet will offer daily Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo round flight services from July 12 and daily Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda) round trips from October 26.-VNA