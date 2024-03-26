Politics Finnish Parliament Speaker wraps up Vietnam visit Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho and his entourage left Hanoi on March 26, concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Speaker of Finnish Parliament visits relic sites in Hanoi Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho on March 26 visited the Temple of Literature, a special national relic, and Hoa Lo prison relic in Hanoi.

Politics Party leader holds phone talks with Russian President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26, during which the two leaders discussed and agreed on several major orientations to step up bilateral cooperation in the coming time in many fields such as security-defence, trade, culture, and tourism.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese front officials discuss ways to deepen ties Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 26 for Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wu Xinbao, affirming the construction and development of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy and long-term strategy.