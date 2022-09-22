PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly meeting on law-building in Hanoi on September 22.



At the meeting, the Government members listened to the draft National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, suggested building the Notary Law, the amended Law on Mineral Resources and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Pharmacy Law, and extending the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No.30/2021/QH15 on COVID-19 prevention and control.



Chinh said it is the first time the National Master Plan has been built.



He assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work closely with the Government Office to promptly complete and submit the Resolution on the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 to the Government for issuance.



The PM agreed to expand the scope of notarisation in a way that offers favourable conditions for businesses and people while easing burden on the State agencies, raising the sense of responsibility among notaries and notarial practice organisations for people and the State.



After the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment worked with the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and relevant agencies to offer opinions on the draft Law on Mineral Resources, he asked them to send the draft Law to the Justice Ministry to add it into the NA’s law and ordinance building programme in 2023.



The Health Ministry was also asked to work with the Justice Ministry and the Government Office to collect public feedback and complete the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Pharmacy Law to submit to the legislature for consideration.



As there are new developments in the fight against COVID-19, he proposed reviewing the results of the implementation of Resolution No. 30/2021/QH15, and extending its implementation in the spirit of placing people’s lives above others.



The Health Ministry will work with competent agencies to submit the draft Resolution to the legislature for consideration./.