Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people always treasure and give top priority to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN Summit, Related Summits The 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits officially kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 11. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered speech at the events.

Politics PM meets with WEF Executive Chairman in Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the occasion of their attendance at the 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.