At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the occasion of their attendance at the 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.



It was their first face-to-face meeting following phone talks in April.



PM Chinh said the WEF’s role in shaping new cooperation ideas and models to jointly address common global challenges is essential.

He presented a brief view of Vietnam’s economic landscape in the first ten months of this year and orientations for rapid and sustainable development.

The Vietnamese leader asked the WEF to increase consultancy for Vietnam about building an independent and self-reliant economy that integrates into the global system and policies to stabilise the macro-economy in a volatile global environment, connect Vietnam with global corporations and investment funds, and support the diversification of markets for Vietnamese goods.



He also suggested the WEF partner with Vietnam to hold regional and global conferences in the country.



For his part, Schwab said he was impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic recovery and macro-economic stability.



He said he was looking forward to welcoming the Vietnamese Government leader to the 2023 WEF Davos Meeting.



Highlighting his strong commitment to promoting cooperation with Vietnam, Schwab vowed to work with relevant agencies to propose and launch projects that match Vietnam’s interests and the WEF’s strengths like the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital skills for citizens, and accelerating green transformation.



The two sides agreed to reach early consensus on the contents of the Vietnam-WEF cooperation agreement for the new stage, laying a foundation for the two sides' practical and effective collaboration./.