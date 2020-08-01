Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and member of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta localities and Ho Chi Minh City in Can Tho city on August 1 to discuss tackling difficulties in production and trade, and stepping up public investment capital disbursement.



It was his fourth working session in nearly two weeks to inspect localities in the effort.



Speaking at the event, PM Phuc requested staying stronger to achieve the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and stepping up production and trade.

As the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect on August 1 with over 85 percent of tariff lines being removed, he wished that the Mekong Delta, with a population of over 20 million people, will contribute more to the country and improve people’s lives on the back of its strategic location for agriculture, rice production, fruits and aquatic products.

The Mekong Delta needs to prepare conditions to welcome investment flows to the country as well as suggest mechanisms and policies to pool resources for infrastructure development and regional connectivity, he said.

The Government will continue stabilising macro-economy, improving business environment and supporting regional localities in socio-economic development, he added.

He directed localities to pay more attention to enterprises and the poor, helping them overcome difficulties.

About future tasks, regional localities were required to adopt possible measures to achieve positive growth, do their best to step up public investment capital. He suggested them develop new sectors such as night and digital economies.

They were also asked to promptly complete regional planning on way of promoting regional connectivity, enhance high-quality rice models and establish effective service complexes, develop hi-tech parks and regional tourism connectivity.

The leader proposed further improving business climate in adaptation with serious climate change at present.

Last year, the region contributed 12.08 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

In the first half of this year, it faced unprecedented challenges. Its average economic growth only hit 1.2 percent while the country’s increased by 1.81 percent. Only 8 out of 13 provinces posted positive growth.

As of June 30, 13 regional localities disbursed over 19 trillion VND (826,000 USD) worth of public investment capital, accounting for 34.9 percent, higher than the country’s average of 33.9 percent .

Tien Giang province, which is carrying out the Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway, recorded the highest disbursement with 77.3 percent. As of July 15, the figure surpassed 80 percent, the highest nationwide.

At the event, the PM also announced his Decision to establish the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council./.