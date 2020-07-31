Portal helps Mekong Delta firms get insights into EVFTA
Processing Tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) chapter in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho (VCCI Can Tho) on July 31 launched a portal which will provide information and advice related to the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to businesses in the Mekong Delta region.
The portal at https://www.vccimekong.com/vi/cac-cau-hoi-thuong-gap is hoped to support regional business in a quick, convenient, in-depth and efficient manner.
Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of VCCI Can Tho, said this is a new and convenient way to consult and answer EVFTA-related questions, as well as to help enterprises work online with experts if necessary, thus understanding more about the agreement.
The portal will also provide and update information on relevant policies and laws, contributing to helping regional businesses fully tap opportunities brought about by the trade pact and improve their competitiveness.
According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the EU is one of the three largest export markets of Vietnam besides the US and China. Last year, Vietnam's exports to the EU market hit 41.54 billion USD, accounting for 15.7 percent of Vietnam's total export turnover.
Vietnam - EU bilateral trade increased nearly 13.8 times in the 2000 – 2019 period. Notably, Vietnam's exports to the EU rose nearly 15 times to 41.54 billion USD from only 2.8 billion USD.
When the EVFTA comes into effect, many Vietnamese goods will benefit from tariff policies, including key products of the Mekong Delta such as Tra fish, shrimp and fruits.
According to VCCI Can Tho, the approval of the EVFTA is expected to help Vietnam's export turnover to EU member countries surge by 45 percent by 2030, contributing to lifting the national GDP growth to 7 percent in the 2029-2030 period./.