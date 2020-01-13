PM inspects combat readiness in Military Region 9
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and inspected the combat readiness at Military Region 9 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with officers of Military Region 9 (Source: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and inspected the combat readiness at Military Region 9 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
The leader expressed his joy at prominent achievements of the region in 2019, saying he was impressed by creative drills and training programmes implemented by its units. He also urged the region to make more efforts to successfully complete its tasks in the time to come.
Military Region 9 should enhance inspection and patrol, aiming to ensure absolute safety in all activities during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, he said
Attention must be paid to promptly detecting all plots and sabotage activities by hostile and reactionary forces, thus firmly safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, PM Phuc added.
Reporting to the Government leader, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Hoang Thuy, Commander of Military Region 9, said it has proactively advised the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defense to effectively handle situations related to defence and security.
High-level delegation exchanges between Military Region 9 and units of the Cambodian army were organized, the general said.
In the coming time, it will step up the building of the national defence posture in combination with people's security posture, and establish solid defensive areas, especially in localities, he said, adding information technology will be actively applied in training activities and drills at all levels./.