Politics Vietnamese, Japanese local leaders meet A conference of Vietnamese and Japanese local leaders took place in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.

Politics Congratulations to new Thai Privy Council president Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 13 sent a message of congratulations to General Surayud Chulanont on his appointment as President of the Thai Privy Council.

Politics Vietnam attends APPF annual meeting in Australia A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has been attending activities within the framework of the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Annual Meeting (APPF-28) in Canberra, Australia, from January 13-16.

Politics CPV leads country to fight against US invaders Between 1965-1973, the Party continued to lead the whole country in the resistance war against the US since the US launched the "local war" in the South and a destructive war in the North.