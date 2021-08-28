Society About 1,000 delegates to attend 12th national youth congress The 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) is set to take place in Hanoi in December next year, with the participation of 250 guests and 1,000 official delegates.

Society Hanoi students to start school year with virtual ceremony on September 5 Students across Hanoi will celebrate the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year with a virtual ceremony, to be broadcast live on the TV and radio channels of Hanoi, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the city.