Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to further enhance political trust Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu expressed their delight at the impressive development of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past years, during their talks in Hanoi on January 6.

Politics NA Vice Chairman receives Hungary’s ruling Party delegation Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien received in Hanoi on January 6 a delegation of Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance, led by its Vice President Katalin Novak.

Politics Sympathies extended to Australia over wildfires Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over massive fires which has caused huge losses to the country.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies over Cambodia building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the recent collapse of an under-construction building in Cambodia’s Kep province, which claimed many lives.