In a reception for Deputy General Manager of Power China Wang Xiaojun (Photo:VNA)

In a reception for Wang Xiaojun, Deputy General Manager of Power China which ranked 100th on the Fortune Global 500 list and 29th among the top 500 Chinese enterprises in 2022, PM Chinh hailed the company’s plan to expand operations in energy in Vietnam in the near future, especially in wind power and liquefied natural gas electricity projects.The Vietnamese Government commits to create all possible support to Chinese firms and the Power China in particular, he said, adding that it recently approved the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, with renewable energy sources, especially onshore and offshore wind power, being a foundation of Vietnam's long-term energy security.He suggested that the Power China explore cooperation in Vietnam's priority areas, including infrastructure - one of Vietnam's three strategic breakthroughs. Specifically, he proposed exploring the possibility of investing in China - Quang Ninh - Hai Phong and Lang Son - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway lines, with the commitment to translating these ideas into concrete actions and achieving tangible results./.