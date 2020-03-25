Business 2020 Startup Wheel contest launched The annual Startup Wheel contest was launched in Vietnam and other countries by the Business Startup Support Centre.

Business Doosan Vina finishes 27 modules for Samsung Engineering Company Doosan Heavy Industry Vietnam (Doosan Vina) recently exported the last 15 modules weighing a total of 2,508 tonnes to a refinery of Samsung Engineering Company in the United Arab Emirates, said a Doosan Vina representative on March 25.

Business 13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.

Business MoIT to organise national brand programme fourth quarter The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will organise a ceremony to recognise national brands in the fourth quarter of 2020.