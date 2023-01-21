Politics Party General Secretary receives Lunar New Year greetings from foreign leaders Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the New Year 2023 and the traditional Lunar New Year of Vietnam.

Politics Politburo’s resolutions give new boost to development of regions In 2022, the Politburo for the first time issued six resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding for six regions, believed to be a necessary and judicious move to optimise each region’s potential and promote national development.

Politics NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 20 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics PM pays respect to late government leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to late government leaders Pham Hung, Vo Van Kiet and Phan Van Khai and visited their families in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.