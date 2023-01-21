PM pays Tet visits to Hanoi’s hospitals
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Viet Duc University Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on January 21, the day before the Lunar New Year (Tet) - Vietnam’s biggest national festival begins.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gift to a patient at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)
At these hospitals, the Government leader visited and presented gifts to some poor patients who are receiving treatment there as well as doctors, physicians and nurses on duty during the Tet holiday.
He took the occasion to extend his best New Year wishes to all hospital staffs and patients and their families.
Talking to the hospitals’ staffs, PM Chinh affirmed that the Party, State and people acknowledge their efforts during the Tet festival, and their contributions to ensuring public health.
Towards the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), he said he wishes the two hospitals will promote the tradition of the medical sector, and gain more achievements in protecting and caring for people’s health./.