Politics ASEAN leaders' special session on women’s empowerment in digital age Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan co-chaired the special session of ASEAN leaders on women’s empowerment in the digital age within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on June 26.

Politics Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit to adopt important documents The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).