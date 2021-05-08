Politics Newly-elected NA Chairman receives more congratulations Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has received more congratulations from foreign leaders.

Politics Vietnam affirms commitments in promoting multilateralism Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed Vietnam’s strong commitments to multilateralism, international solidarity and joint efforts for peace and development in the world.

Politics Presidency of UNSC in April marks a new milestone in Vietnam's diplomacy As the final minutes of the meeting concluding Vietnam’s Month of Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) clocked in, the country could be proud of reaching a new milestone in its diplomacy by successfully assuming the role of UNSC Chair for the second time, as part of its stint as a non-permanent member of the council in 2020-2021.

Politics Voters in An Giang pin high hope on candidates for upcoming elections Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and other candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the An Giang provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure had a meeting with constituents in the Mekong Delta province’s Chau Thanh district on May 7.