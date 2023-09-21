Politics PM attends UN climate ambition summit, pandemic preparedness meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other world leaders in the Climate Ambition Summit and the UN High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response in New York on September 20 (local time), part of the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Politics National Day, elevation of Vietnam-US ties celebrated in Washington The Vietnamese Embassy in the US in collaboration with the US Institute of Peace organised a banquet on September 19 evening to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam and the newly-elevated Vietnam-US relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Politics NA Chairman sets off for official visits to Bangladesh, Bulgaria Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue left Hanoi on September 21 morning for official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 21 Hanoi, September 21 (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.