PM speaks of major tasks to raise labourers’ material, spiritual life
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined main tasks to improve the material and spiritual life of labourers at a meeting on coordination between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on February 1.
The ministries of planning and investment; industry and trade; foreign affairs; and labour, invalids and social affairs should coordinate with the VGCL in boosting production and business, expanding the market, creating more jobs for labourers, and improving their skills, the Government leader said.
He asked the ministries of construction, natural resources and environment and finance to work together with the confederation in handling issues relating to housing for labourers.
The VGCL should coordinate with the ministries of culture, sports and tourism; health; and education and training in building cultural, educational and health care establishments in service of labourers, according to the PM.
Specific coordination plans need to be sketched out within this month, he stressed, and mentioned tasks for ministries, agencies and localities regarding institutions for workers at industrial and processing zones, especially those on housing, incentives for fishermen, insurance and wages for employees.
The PM noted that more than 68.43 million workers and over 1.41 million employers received support worth some 104.5 trillion VND (4.45 billion USD) to cope with COVID-19 consequences in 2022.
He lauded the VGCL, trade union members and labourers nationwide for their close coordination and effective companionship, contributing to the national achievements.
The leader said he will hold more working sessions with ministries, agencies and associations over the implementation of macro-economic tasks and three breakthroughs set at the 13th National Party Congress, market expansion and diversification, supply chain diversification and job generation.
He emphasised the need to strengthen the Vietnamese trade union and the working class, and step up the communication work to popularise resolutions, policies and laws of the Party and the State among trade union members and labourers.
More attention should be paid to aspirations and proposals by labourers and businesses in order to take timely response measures, he said, asking the VGCL to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities in rolling out measures to keep the labour market stable and growing in an effective and sustainable fashion.
The confederation was also requested to partner with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities in personnel training, helping labourers improve their professional skills and legal knowledge, Chinh said.
He suggested the launch of emulation movements, thus encouraging trade union members and employees to embark on startups, make innovations and raise productivity.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang reported that in 2022, the Government and the VGCL had coordinated closely, thus protecting the legitimate rights and interests of labourers and contributing to completing socio-economic development tasks. The PM held a dialogue with workers, which was linked with sites in the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, to listen to their opinions and discuss how to settle the issues of their concern.
The confederation proposed that the Government direct ministries, agencies and localities to promptly materialise projects and policies on workers, he said.