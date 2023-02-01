Politics Party chief’s book on corruption fight to make debut A book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong regarding the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena will be released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2, according to the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

Politics Foreign ministry asked to optimise opportunities for national development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively give advice to the Party and State on external policies as well as suitable measures and steps to optimise opportunities and advantages for national development and defence during a working session with its leaders on January 31 on foreign relations work in 2023.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodia’s localities boost cooperation Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 31 received Cambodian Consul General in the city Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Politics Vietnam’s foreign, defence policies introduced in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has held an event to introduce Vietnam’s foreign and defence policies to relevant authorities of the host and foreign countries.