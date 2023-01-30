Business Majority back to work after Tet in southern industrial hubs The majority of workers of businesses and factories in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces, three major industrial hubs in the south, have returned to work after a long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, local authorities said.

Videos Vietnam’s FDI projected to reap up to 38 bln USD in 2023 According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Vietnam is likely to attract 36-38 billion USD in foreign direct investment this year. The figure was over 22.7 billion USD in 2022.

Business Vietnam joins “golden triangle of startups” in Southeast Asia: Hongkong newspaper Lianhe Zaobao newspaper in Hong Kong (China) has run an article analysing Vietnam’s advantages that make the country the third pillar of the "golden triangle of startups" in Southeast Asia, together with Indonesia and Singapore.

Business Many Vietnamese spices removed from EU's control list A number of herbs and spices imported by the European Union (EU) from Vietnam will face fewer checks when entering the bloc.